Reed (foot) has a Jones fracture in his left foot but plans to play through the injury this season, Jason Wilde of CBS Madison reports.

Reed returned to practice Wednesday after resting for three weeks, acknowledging afterward that he wasn't 100 percent and was still "working through" the injury. It's an issue that often requires surgery and a multi-month timeline for rehab/recovery in such a scenario. He'll thus try to avoid surgery, or at least delay it until the offseason, but his fantasy value plunges with the added injury risk (and possibility of reduced performance or limited workloads). Reed intends to play Week 1, although Green Bay's medical staff has a reputation for being cautious with injured players. He's participating in Thursday's padded practice scrimmage, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.