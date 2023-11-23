Reed caught four of eight targets for 34 yards and a touchdown and added 16 rushing yards on two carries in Thursday's 29-22 win over the Lions.

While it wasn't the most efficient performance, Reed scored a TD for the third straight game, opening the scoring on Green Bay's first possession with a 10-yard strike from Jordan Love. The 2023 second-round pick has totaled 226 scrimmage yards over his three-game touchdown streak, and with the Packers committed to getting him the ball in a variety of ways, Reed appears poised for a big finish to the season.