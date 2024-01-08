Reed recorded four receptions on four targets for 112 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Bears.

Reed entered the game having at least eight targets in three straight games, so he took a step back from a volume perspective. However, he used lengthy catches of 59 and 32 yards to post the first 100-yard game of his career despite the limited opportunity. Reed entered the contest dealing with a chest injury, but assuming he's able to suit up in a wild-card round matchup against the Cowboys, he's a good bet to lead the receiving corps once again. He concludes his first regular season with 793 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 64 catches.