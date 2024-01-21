Reed recorded four receptions on four targets for 35 yards in Saturday's 24-21 loss to the 49ers. He added one rush for nine yards.

The Packers had all of their top pass-catching options available, so targets were spread widely. That limited Reed's volume, and he was also primarily limited to opportunity in the short areas of the field, with the exception being a 29-yard catch deep down the right sideline early in the second quarter. After ending the regular season as the team's most productive pass catcher, Reed was overshadowed by Romeo Doubs in the postseason and was shut out from the stat sheet in the wild-card round. Nevertheless, it was a promising rookie season for Reed overall -- he found the end zone 10 times in 16 regular season games -- but target volume will remain an issue in 2024 due to the number of young receivers on the roster.