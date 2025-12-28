Reed recorded four receptions on four targets for 41 yards in Saturday's 41-24 loss to the Ravens.

Reed finished second on the team with four targets, though the majority of that opportunity came in short areas of the field. The exception was a deep target down the right sideline that went for 30 yards early in the third quarter, ultimately helping to set up a field goal for the Packers. While Reed plays an important role in the offense, he's been held below 50 yards from scrimmage in three of four games since recovering from a collarbone injury.