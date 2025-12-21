Reed brought in all three targets for 35 yards and rushed once for six yards in the Packers' 22-16 overtime loss to the Bears on Saturday night.

Reed wasn't consistently involved throughout, and he exited the game for a spell in the second half to be evaluated for an undisclosed injury, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Jordan Love's exit from the contest in the second quarter due to a concussion likely didn't help matters, although Reed hauled in a 31-yard pass from Malik Willis in overtime for the majority of his production. Reed will aim to bounce back with a more productive showing at the expense of the Ravens secondary in a Week 17 home matchup next Saturday night.