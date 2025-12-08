Reed (foot/shoulder) had four receptions on as many targets for 31 yards while taking two carries for 22 yards in Sunday's 28-21 win over the Bears.

Reed made a successful return to action Sunday after a pair of early-season injuries that required surgery kept him sidelined since Week 2. The 25-year-old finished in a three-way tie for the team lead in targets, which bodes well for his usage moving forward. The versatile receiver logged his first carries of the season after posting a 31-282-3 rushing line across his rookie and sophomore campaigns. With a sizeable role and good health in tow, Reed should find himself back on the fantasy map for next Sunday's tilt against the Broncos.