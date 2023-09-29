Reed brought in three of five targets for 55 yards in the Packers' 34-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Green Bay and returned one punt for no gain.

The highlight of the speedy rookie's night was a game-long 44-yard grab, which accounted for the majority of the wideout's production. Reed still saw a solid target total in what was Christian Watson's season debut -- in fact, he outpaced the latter by one in that category -- an encouraging development with respect to his potential involvement moving forward. Reed has already developed plenty of chemistry with Jordan Love, and he'll have a chance to continue building that rapport during a Week 5 bye ahead of a Week 6 Monday night road matchup versus the Raiders on Oct. 9.