Reed brought in eight of his 10 targets for 27 yards and rushed four times for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 24-22 loss to the Giants on Monday night

Reed led the Packers in receptions and targets on the night while also serving as the team's second-most productive rusher. The rookie struck for his second rushing touchdown of the season on a 16-yard run late in the first quarter, and he built up to a new career best in receptions with constant short catches throughout the night. Reed's overall volume is certainly very encouraging for fantasy managers entering the postseason in their leagues, and it gives the 2023 second-round pick a nice floor going into a Week 15 home date against the Buccaneers.