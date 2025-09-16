Reed announced Tuesday via social media that he underwent successful surgeries to repair a fractured collarbone and a Jones fracture in his left foot.

Multiple reports had previously suggested that Reed would undergo surgery after fracturing the collarbone in last Thursday's win over the Commanders, but it wasn't known that he would get another procedure to address the foot fracture, which popped up during training camp. The multiple surgeries aren't expected to alter Reed's timeline for a return, which is estimated at 6-to-8 weeks. With Reed out of the picture for the next several games, the Packers will have more snaps at receiver available for the likes of Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Savion Williams and Malik Heath.