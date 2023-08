Reed caught one of three targets for seven yards and took a carry for nine yards in Saturday's 19-15 preseason win over Seattle.

The second-round pick got his carry on the opening drive and saw all three of his targets on the third and final drive for the first-team offense. Reed figures to be at least the No. 3 receiver when the Packers open their season at Chicago in Week 1, with potential to move up a spot if Romeo Doubs' hamstring injury lingers.