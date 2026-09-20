Coach Matt LaFleur said Reed has movement in all of his extremities after he suffered a neck injury during Sunday's 20-17 overtime win at the Jets, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Reed remained on the turf after taking a hit at the end of a four-yard catch on the Packers' second offensive play. He was placed on a backboard before being carted off the field, after which he was quickly ruled out. LaFleur noted that Reed will remain in the New York area overnight for further evaluation. The likes of Skyy Moore, Bo Melton (stinger) and J. Michael Sturdivant will benefit behind Christian Watson and Matthew Golden for as long as Reed is sidelined.