The Packers are expected to place Reed (neck) on injured reserve Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reed remains without a clear timeline for a return after sustaining a neck injury in the Packers' Week 2 win over the Jets that resulted in a brief stay in the hospital, but his impending move to IR ensures that he'll remain out for at least Green Bay's next four games. With Reed out indefinitely, second-year player Matthew Golden should be further insulated as the Packers' No. 2 receiver, while the likes of Skyy Moore, Bo Melton and J. Michael Sturdivant should see more involvement in three- and four-wide sets.