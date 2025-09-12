Reed (collarbone) will have surgery next week and hopes to return in November, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Packers diagnosed Reed with a broken collarbone not long after his exit from Thursday's win over Washington. He'll presumably be placed on injured reserve soon, which could open up more playing time for fellow Green Bay wideouts Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks, Savion Williams and Malik Heath. The team may also get Christian Watson (knee) back before Reed, who was playing through a Jones fracture in his foot prior to the collarbone fracture.