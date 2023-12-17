Reed suffered a toe injury during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Prior to his departure late in the fourth quarter, Reed had hauled in six of eight targets for 52 yards and one touchdown. Considering Christian Watson (hamstring) and Samori Toure (coach's decision) are inactive, the Packers are left with Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath and Bo Melton at wide receiver.