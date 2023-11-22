Reed (chest) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report and doesn't have a designation for Thursday's contest at Detroit, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Reed showed up suddenly on Tuesday's report as a limited practice participant due to a chest injury, which head coach Matt LaFleur told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel stemmed from the wideout feeling soreness that become a bigger issue as the week went on. The injury didn't affect Reed during Wednesday's walk-through session, and he'll now be available Thursday to take on a Lions defense that has given up the fifth-most touchdowns (12) to opposing wide receivers in 10 games this season.