Reed (chest), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is trending toward playing, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

According to Schultz, Reed is scheduled to go through a pregame workout as a final check of his health, but the expectation is that he'll avoid the Packers' Week 13 inactive list, which will be released 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. The rookie wideout has seen an uptick in involvement in the passing game of late, having accrued a 13-164-2 receiving line on 19 targets while also carrying five times for 62 yards and another score over Green Bay's last three games.