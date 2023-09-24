Reed caught three of seven targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 18-17 win over the Saints.

Reed, who scored twice in Week 2, failed to secure a pair of would-be touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Despite those disappointments, though, the rookie rallied to make a fantastic, diving catch for a 30-yard gain to set up Green Bay's winning score. With a new high in single-game yardage to boot, Reed continues to flash playmaking potential, which should keep him regularly involved whether or not Christian Watson (hamstring) returns for Week 4's Thursday night game against the Lions.