Reed caught four of six targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Vikings.

The 2023 second-round pick was the Packers' leading receiving on the day in terms of yardage, although Romeo Doubs (nine) and Christian Watson (eight) both saw more targets and AJ Dillon caught more passes (five). Reed also set a new career high with the 83-yard performance, and he appears to have held onto a significant role in the passing game since Watson's Week 4 return to the lineup. Green Bay's passing game as a whole could be poised for a breakout in Week 9 against a Rams defense that just got lit up by Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.