Reed caught four of six targets for 46 yards and rushed three times for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.

Reed's day was highlighted by a 32-yard touchdown on an end-around to begin the second quarter. With the help of that score, the rookie actually led the Packers in rushing yards Sunday, when top tailback Aaron Jones went down with a knee injury. If Jones is sidelined going forward, Reed could continue to see occasional carries on motion plays from his wideout position, where he entered Sunday leading the team in receiving yards.