Reed caught all five of his targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Steelers.

Reed turned in an excellent performance, pacing Green Bay in both catches and receiving yards. His totals included a 35-yard touchdown during the second quarter, then Reed helped put the team in scoring position with a 46-yard grab on its last drive. Although the Packers' offensive inconsistencies impact Reed's stock, he's now topped 80 yards in two of his last three outings, continuing a quality rookie campaign.