Reed (foot) is not expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Reed has been on and off the practice field throughout the early stages of training camp, first with a toe injury and now due to a foot issue. Green Bay is expected to rest the third-year starter, meaning Reed's next opportunity to suit up for preseason action will come Aug. 16 on the road at Indianapolis. Dontayvion Wicks (calf) is also expected to sit out versus New York.