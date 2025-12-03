Reed (foot/shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Since the Packers opened his 21-day practice window Nov. 21, Reed has been listed as limited on five consecutive injury reports, but the long-awaited full practice hasn't come to pass because, as coach Matt LaFleur told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com on Monday, the third-year pro hasn't received medical clearance to be able to play. Reed will attempt to do so Thursday and/or Friday, while fellow WRs Matthew Golden (wrist, LP), Dontayvion Wicks (ankle, LP) and Savion Williams (foot, DNP) also showed up on Green Bay's initial practice report of Week 14 prep.