Reed had three receptions for 19 yards and one carry for 21 yards in Sunday's 20-3 victory over the Rams.

The Packers leaned heavily on the ground game in Sunday's comfortable win, which resulted in their tight ends all spending extra time on the field and Reed playing fewer than 40 percent of the snaps for the first time in his rookie season. Green Bay's next opponent, Pittsburgh, has been pretty friendly to receivers over the course of the campaign, so Reed will have a chance to bounce back in Week 10 -- particularly if fellow wideout Christian Watson is out or limited after sustaining several injuries against Los Angeles.