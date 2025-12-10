Reed (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

It's interesting to see Reed listed with only a shoulder injury, considering he dealt with a Jones fracture in his foot earlier this season (in addition to the broken collarbone). In any case, he returned from an absence of nearly three months to handle a 48 percent snap share and a 65 percent route share during Sunday's 28-21 win over the Bears. Reed finished with four catches for 31 yards and two carries for 22 yards, essentially returning to his full pre-injury role.