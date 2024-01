Reed (chest) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice.

Reed was also listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated practice report, so the wideout will have one more chance to upgrade to full participation ahead of Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the 49ers. In Green Bay's 48-32 wild-card win over the Cowboys this past Sunday, Reed logged 26 of 56 snaps on offense and was held without a catch on three targets.