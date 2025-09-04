Reed (foot)) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Reed got back on the practice field after sitting out Wednesday's session, which may be his maintenance plan for the foreseeable future due to the Jones fracture in his left foot that he's been dealing with for roughly a month. Coach Matt LaFleur told Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com that the Packers "absolutely" will give Reed a chance to make himself available Sunday against the Lions, but at this point he seems destined to head into the weekend with a questionable designation for that contest.