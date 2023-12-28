Reed (toe/chest) was limited at practice Thursday.

Reed received the same listing on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to the pair of injuries that have impacted his on-field reps since Week 12 prep. The toe issue forced the rookie second-round pick to miss this past Sunday's game in Carolina, but he seems to be closing in on active status again, which could be revealed as soon as the Packers post their final injury report of the week Friday. Meanwhile, Christian Watson (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle) have yet to mix into drills this week, so a returning Reed could be in line for a large workload alongside Romeo Doubs if he's able to suit up.