Reed (chest) was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Reed made an early exit from this past Sunday's win at Minnesota due to a chest injury, but not before putting up six catches (on eight targets) for 89 yards and two touchdowns. In the aftermath of the game, he had X-rays in his ribs, which were returned negative. Reed confirmed as much Wednesday, telling Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, "Everything was fine. Went in and got the X-rays, scanned and everything was good. ... I feel pretty good." Still, the overly cautious Packers likely will continue to place practice restrictions on Reed as the week goes on with an aim toward having him as a healthy as possible Sunday against the Bears.