Reed went without a target while taking the field for eight of the Packers' 51 snaps on offense in Sunday's 16-3 loss to the Vikings.

The fact that Reed even played at all was notable in itself after the Packers opted to rest the vast majority of their starters, including fellow wideouts Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, who were active but didn't receive any snaps. Reed dealt with an illness leading up to Sunday's game but ultimately didn't carry an injury designation into the regular-season finale. Assuming he can get in a full practice week, Reed shouldn't face any restrictions in Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Bears. Reed totaled seven catches for 66 yards in the Packers' two games against the Bears during the regular season.