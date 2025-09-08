Reed (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Reed likely will be operating under a maintenance program for as long as the Jones fracture in his left foot is bothering him, but he was able to suit up for Sunday's win against the Lions, logging 18 of 48 offensive snaps (38 percent) in the process. He was effective with his limited workload, hauling in three of five targets for 45 yards and one touchdown and taking two punt returns for 21 yards. Reed will have two more chances to practice this week ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Commanders.