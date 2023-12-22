Reed (toe) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Carolina, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Reed was outside with his teammates for Friday's practice but ultimately didn't participate, marking his third consecutive absence following a late exit from the 34-20 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 15. With Christian Watson (hamstring) listed as doubtful and his replacement (Dontayvion Wicks) now questionable due to an ankle injury, the Packers have just Romeo Doubs at full strength among their top four options at wide receiver. It's still possible both Reed and Wicks play, in which case they'd form the top trio along with Doubs. If one or both are inactive, Malik Heath and/or Samori Toure will fill in (Heath benefitted from Reed's absence at the end of last Sunday's loss). The lack of practice participation this week suggests Reed will be a game-time decision, at best, ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, whereas Wicks was able to practice on a limited basis this week and thus appears in less danger of missing the game.