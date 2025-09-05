Reed (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Fellow Packers wideouts Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (hamstring) also are listed as questionable, with the latter uncertain to have a role even if he's healthy enough to play. Reed, meanwhile, is hoping to fill his usual role as Green Bay's slot receiver, playing through a Jones fracture that may require surgery at some point. He was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, after opening the week listed as a non-participant. It's unclear if Reed will get the go-ahead from Green Bay's medical staff, potentially setting up a game-time decision in advance of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.