Reed (chest) was a limited practice participant Friday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Reed likely will play through the injury for a third straight week, and this time he may do so without Christian Watson (hamstring) in the lineup commanding targets. There's still some cause for concern -- even in a friendly matchup against a Giants defense that's allowed the fourth most points to wide receivers -- as Reed played fewer snaps than usual last week (47 percent) and wouldn't automatically get a lot more playing time in Watson's absence (Reed has taken 65 percent of his snaps from the slot this year, whereas Watson has worked the perimeter 63 percent of the time). Fellow rookie wideout Dontayvion Wicks could end up picking up most of the slack if Watson is inactive Monday night, though Reed might be more emphasized in the gameplan from a targets standpoint even if he's still only getting regular snaps in three-wide formations.