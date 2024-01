Reed (chest) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through.

Reed was also listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate, so the wideout will have one more chance to upgrade to full participation ahead of Saturday's divisional round playoff game against the 49ers. In Green Bay's 48-32 wild-card win over the Cowboys this past Sunday, Reed logged 26 of a possible 56 snaps on offense and didn't haul in any of his three targets.