Reed (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

After beginning Week 15 prep as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Reed had a cap on his reps during the limited time the Packers were on the field Thursday. His activity level at Friday's longer session thus will be key for his potential to avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. With Christian Watson (hamstring) not practicing for a second week in a row, Reed may have a bigger role than normal this weekend if he's able to play through his current ankle issue.