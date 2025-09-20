The Packers placed Reed (collarbone/foot) on injured reserve Saturday.

Reed was already playing through a Jones fracture in his foot when he sustained a broken collarbone early during a Week 2 win against the Commanders. He's since undergone surgeries for both health concerns and is facing a 6-to-8 week recovery timetable, meaning a move to IR was inevitable for Reed. For at least the next two games, the Packers' receiving corps will be composed of Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Savion Williams and Malik Heath, while Christian Watson (knee) will be eligible for activation from the reserve/PUP list as soon as Week 6 following a Week 5 bye.