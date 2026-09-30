Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Reed will require season-ending surgery on his neck, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The Packers are expected to formally place Reed on injured reserve later Wednesday to open up a spot on the 53-man roster. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, LaFleur said that he doesn't believe the neck injury that Reed sustained in the Packers' Week 2 win over the Jets is career-threatening, but it's unclear what sort of timeline he might be facing for his recovery. LaFleur indicated that with Reed lost for the season, Skyy Moore -- who recorded three catches for 31 yards on seven targets in the Week 3 loss to Atlanta -- is the next man up to serve as the Packers' No. 3 wideout behind Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.