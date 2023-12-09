Reed (chest) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's contest against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radioreports.

Reed was a limited participant in practice all week, but that was evidently enough to escape an injury designation Saturday. Christian Watson (hamstring) was predictably ruled out ahead of Monday's contest, which means Reed will likely be relied on to stretch the field and make explosive plays, something he did reliably in the beginning of the season. The rookie has tallied at least four receptions in all but one game dating back to Week 7, but he's averaging just 11.2 yards per reception after registering an eye-popping 16.9 yards per catch through the first four games of the season.