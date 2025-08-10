Reed is wearing a walking boot, and his foot injury is not the same as the toe issue he dealt with entering training camp, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

It had been presumed that Reed was dealing with a minor issue and was being held out of Saturday's preseason opener simply as a precaution, but there is more concern about his status now that he's wearing a walking boot. When head coach Mat LaFleur was asked about the talented wideout's potential availability for Week 1 after Saturday's loss to the Jets, he conveyed hope that Reed would be available but added "anytime you see a guy in a boot that's a concern." If Reed's injury carries into the regular season, Dontayvion Wicks (calf) could be asked to take on a bigger role early, and Matthew Golden could function as Green Bay's top wideout.