Reed (foot) is not suiting up for Saturday's preseason contest against the Jets.

Reed's absence isn't a surprise since he's been dealing with a toe injury and a separate foot issue during training camp. There isn't reason to believe at this point that Reed will have any trouble being ready for Week 1 of the regular season, and he could suit up before the preseason comes to an end. Fellow wideout Dontayvion Wicks (calf) also isn't playing Saturday, leaving rookie Matthew Golden and veteran Romeo Doubs as the top pass-catching options for Jordan Love, who is slated to see some action.