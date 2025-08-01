default-cbs-image
Reed will miss Friday's practice with a toe injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Reed left Thursday's practice early, with Packers coach Matt LaFleur explaining Friday morning that the wideout had an issue with his cleats. The problem apparently led to some discomfort or pain that can't be immediately solved by new cleats, but this doesn't sound like anything that will keep Reed out for long.

