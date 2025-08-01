Packers' Jayden Reed: Not practicing due to toe injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reed will miss Friday's practice with a toe injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Reed left Thursday's practice early, with Packers coach Matt LaFleur explaining Friday morning that the wideout had an issue with his cleats. The problem apparently led to some discomfort or pain that can't be immediately solved by new cleats, but this doesn't sound like anything that will keep Reed out for long.
More News
-
Packers' Jayden Reed: Taking part in OTAs•
-
Packers' Jayden Reed: Bulks up in offseason•
-
Packers' Jayden Reed: Says he won't need surgery•
-
Packers' Jayden Reed: Suffers dislocated shoulder Sunday•
-
Packers' Jayden Reed: Hurts shoulder in wild-card game•
-
Packers' Jayden Reed: Two catches in Week 18 loss•