Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Reed (collarbone/foot) has not yet been cleared to have his practice window opened, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

LaFleur declined to offer a specific timetable for Reed's return, but he noted that the wideout is "excited to get back out there." Reed has been spotted ramping up his rehab on the side field as of late, per Demovsky, but it appears he could still be multiple weeks away from a return to the starting lineup. The third-year pro is working his way back from two surgeries undergone after Green Bay's win over the Commanders in Week 2, one to address a broken collarbone he sustained during that contest, and the other to repair a Jones fracture in his foot suffered during the offseason.