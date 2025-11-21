Reed (foot/shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Vikings.

The Packers designated Reed for return from injured reserve Friday, and he proceeded to be limited at the ensuing practice. His last appearance occurred Week 2 when he broke his collarbone, which gave him a chance to not only get surgery to address that injury but also the foot issue that he dealt with in training camp. Reed told Mike Spofford of the team's official site after Friday's session that "it felt great just to go back out there with the guys and be able to fly around again. Everything feels great right now. I'm just following the protocol and just waiting for my number to be called. I don't know when I'll be back." Reed's next chance for game action is Thanksgiving Day at Detroit.