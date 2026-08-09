Packers' Jayden Reed: Nursing ankle injury

Reed did not participate in Sunday's training camp practice due to an ankle injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Matt LaFleur relayed to reporters that Reed's ankle injury isn't considered a long-term concern. The fourth-year wideout can be considered day-to-day for now, though he may be held out of Thursday's preseason opener against the Steelers for precautionary reasons. Reed suited up for only seven regular-season games last year, as he missed time due to a fractured foot and broken collarbone, but he is on track to suit up for Week 1 against the Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 13.