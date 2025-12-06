The Packers activated Reed (foot/shoulder) from injured reserve Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

A shade more than two weeks removed from Green Bay designating Reed for return from injured reserve, he now officially has a chance for his first game action since Week 2, after which he underwent procedures to address a broken collarbone and a Jones fracture in his foot. Assuming he's active once the team posts its inactive list about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll rejoin a receiving corps that includes Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton, while Matthew Golden (wrist) also is listed as questionable like Reed.