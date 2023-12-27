Reed (toe/chest) was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Among the Packers' banged-up wide receivers, Reed was the only one to log on-field work to begin Week 17 prep, while Christian Watson (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle) went down as non-participants. Reed wasn't able to practice at all last week before being inactive this past Sunday in Carolina, so he's in a better spot this time around. Still, his activity level will be monitored as the week goes on to ascertain his odds to return to action Sunday at Minnesota.