The Packers officially placed Reed (neck) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Coach Matt LaFleur announced earlier Wednesday that Reed required surgery on his neck injury that'll be season-ending, so this transaction was inevitable. Reed has been contained to just nine regular-season appearances the last two years due to health concerns, but LaFleur did relay to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he doesn't believe the current issue will threaten the wide receiver's career. With Reed sidelined for the rest of the campaign, Skyy Moore will operate as Green Bay's No. 3 WR behind Christian Watson and Matthew Golden.