Reed (neck) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

This was merely a formality after Reed was placed on a backboard and carted off the field after the Packers' second offensive play of this past Sunday's 20-17 overtime win at the Jets. He remained in the New York area afterward for further evaluation, and upon Reed's return to Green Bay on Tuesday, coach Matt LaFleur told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com that the wide receiver's injury was contained to his neck area, and it's "way too early" to tell if he has a chance to play again this season until he undergoes additional medical tests. Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Skyy Moore, Bo Melton and J. Michael Sturdivant will man the team's receiving corps Week 3 and beyond.