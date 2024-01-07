Reed (chest) is listed as active Sunday against the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Since showing up on the Packers' Week 12 practice report with a chest injury, Reed also has dealt with ankle, toe and rib issues. During the ensuing six-game stretch, he sat out Week 16 due to the toe concern but still posted 28 catches (on 39 targets) for 218 yards and four touchdowns and turned six carries into 54 yards and one more score in the other five contests. The Packers are looking to hold on to the No. 7 seed in the NFC, and while Reed and Dontayvion Wicks (chest) are giving it a go Week 18, fellow wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) remains sidelined.